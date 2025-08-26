Hot off the press: How Roja Muthiah Library brought Madras’ print legacy to life

Every August, Chennai celebrates its lifetime through heritage walks, lectures, exhibitions and nostalgia-soaked talks. Along with that, this Madras Week, the city’s story was not only told on its streets, but through gazettes. At the Roja Muthiah Research Library’s ‘Print Culture - Magazines Exhibition’, journals that people had only encountered in their textbooks appeared in their original, fragile form. For the first time, history’s headlines were no longer just a memorising two-mark answer in textbooks, but real pages that once passed from hand to hand. Manikodi gleamed with the brilliance of modernist writing, Murasoli throbbed with the thunder of Dravidian politics, Mangai flared with women’s voices, and Gandhi’s Harijan carried a nation’s moral conscience. Together, these issues — some once sold for as little as 25-50 paisa — reminded visitors that Chennai has always been as much a city of print as of temples, trade and cinema.

The exhibition, held between August 16 and 23, drew nearly 400 visitors. S Arun Prasad, an assistant professor in the Publishing Department of the library, said, “Since the Roja Muthiah Library is a house for the Tamil Print Industry, Tamil newspapers printed in the past 200 years by various categories like Islam, Buddhism, Left movement, Dravidan movement, Self-Respect movement, are exhibited. We aim to establish the history of socio-political landscape and the revolution of print in Tamil.”