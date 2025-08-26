How a UK-based author is bringing ancient Tamil wisdom of 'Thirukkural' to kids

The books explore real-life challenges for children, from the concept of karma to bullying at schools. “No matter where you read it, the kural applies to your life. When I was younger, I understood it differently. Now I see it in another way. Some parts may be outdated — some on the attitudes towards women and some on the ways about your family role — still, you can take what is relevant to you from this text, and that’s helpful to understand how our culture has evolved. It gives that history. When you understand your history, you will have a stronger connection to your culture,” she explains.

Not limited to a region, a culture, or a language, Rushani’s vision extends beyond Tamil-speaking families. According to her, “Even children who are not from this culture should be able to understand it better. Nobody really understands the differentiation between Indian and Tamil, and I wanted to make that clearer. I’ve included a few Tamil words with their meanings so all kids can appreciate and bond with the culture.” The books are currently available on Amazon in the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and South Africa.

The author’s other goals include wanting people to be curious and learn more about the Tamil language. She says, “In my opinion, it’s one of the most beautiful languages in the world, so I want to be able to share that with more people.” She also wishes for people to see the love for these books and stories. “Only then “they will also be encouraged, if they have something in mind they want to bring, to create new stories based on their culture,” she adds.

Since the first book’s release in January 2025, the journey for Rushani has been relentless. She now has a podcast. “The first five episodes have already been released, about 40-45 minutes each. We also need to meet them [kids] where they are,” she says.

Even now, most nights, the ritual continues. A mother, book in hand, invites her children into worlds of wisdom and wonder. By the time she shuts the pages, they’re already dreaming of Thiruvalluvar, adventures waiting in the margins, and morals that will whisper their way into tomorrow.

To buy your copy, visit www.iamrushani.com or Kuralangadi on 147, Valluvar Kottam High Rd, Nungambakkam. Checkout the series @Kural Inspired Stories on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.