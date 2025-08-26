TCMC zonal chiefs seek ward committee meet every 2 months

CHENNAI: Stating that ward committee meetings have not been conducted for months on end, zonal chairpersons demanded the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) to convene the meetings at least once in every two months.

Raising complaints during the urgent council meeting on Monday, zonal chairpersons pointed out that in Zone 2, for instance, the last ward committee meeting was held in March, while in Zone 3 it was conducted nearly two years ago.

“With 70 councillors in the council, ward committee meetings are one of the few platforms to raise demands and address grievances. They should be convened at least once in two months,” Zone 2 chairperson I Joseph Annadurai said.