TCMC zonal chiefs seek ward committee meet every 2 months

CHENNAI: Stating that ward committee meetings have not been conducted for months on end, zonal chairpersons demanded the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) to convene the meetings at least once in every two months.
Raising complaints during the urgent council meeting on Monday, zonal chairpersons pointed out that in Zone 2, for instance, the last ward committee meeting was held in March, while in Zone 3 it was conducted nearly two years ago.
“With 70 councillors in the council, ward committee meetings are one of the few platforms to raise demands and address grievances. They should be convened at least once in two months,” Zone 2 chairperson I Joseph Annadurai said.
Councillors of Zone 3 also claimed that no meetings were conducted in their zone for nearly two years following the suspension of the chairperson. In response, Mayor Vasanthakumari, assured that the meetings would be held at least once in three months.
Mics turned off
In an alleged attempt to avoid media glare, corporation authorities muted the microphones at several instances during the course of the council meeting.
Frustrated journalists reached out to the mayor and deputy mayor, following which the audio was restored briefly. Councillors alleged that this was a deliberate move by the corporation authorities to prevent “critical” news articles.
Further, several councillors flagged concerns over incomplete desilting works, with the monsoon around the corner. In response, Commissioner S Balachander said that earth movers have been allotted to each zone and works would be completed before the rains. Members further urged for speedy road restoration after underground pipeline works.