The Alters: 'Alter'nates between good and intense

Anusha (gamer) is taking over this section of the review. Jan is left with a space base and a scattering of resources around him. He only has a few hours in the day to figure out how to harvest resources, build up his base, and eventually make them strong enough to propel them off the planet. For starters, I created a miner, refiner, scientist, and technician. They are each assigned to their own tasks. I only have so many hours in a day to juggle everything — sending out orders, cooking meals, overseeing base construction, keeping a steady pipeline of new Alters baking in the “womb”, and still finding time to explore the planet. Managing all of this quickly turns stressful.

Anusha (Empath) is taking over this section. In my first run-through I sent my miner into an irradiated resource mine. Within a few days, my Miner died while working. It felt awful, and I felt incredibly guilty - like I’d pushed too hard, ignored warning signs. I kept feeding him medication in the hopes that he would get better and keep working to ensure the base was afloat. This was incredibly revealing about the gameplay — The Alters makes it clear that survival isn’t about gathering resources and keeping machines running. It’s mostly about caring for the people around you - in this case, versions of yourself — that are just as hurt and anxious. You are punished for treating the Alters as mere workers. They need attention. They want conversation, rest, and constant reassurance. They need to be fed and kept healthy. Every so often, I must find them little treats to keep their morale up. For instance, the refiner wants a workout space, and the scientist is happy with a rubber ducky I give him. And often, getting closer to the Alters would even mean Jan having to grapple with the emotions of having to deal with versions of himself that keep showing him “what he could have been if things were different”.