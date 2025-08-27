Alchemy of Madras inscriptions

Devotees often carry centuries of tradition that firmly distinguish one deity, and their shrines, from the other. In the world of stone inscriptions, almost thousand years ago, the story is different.

“Shiva was once referred to as Perumal. Today, if you say Perumal, everybody will think of Vishnu. But in old inscriptions, you see the name ‘Perumal’ given to Shiva himself,” shared historian Chithra Madhavan at her Madras Week talk, pointing to a translation of an inscription from Adipureeswarar Temple in Tiruvottriyur.

The audience at ‘Interesting Temple Inscriptions of Chennai’ held at Arkay Convention Centre on Monday was intrigued at how a single word interchanged centuries of clear-cut distinctions. The historian revealed that the inscriptions and their meanings are not always the same. She emphasised on the translation and pronunciation of certain terminologies like referencing ‘lady dancer’ instead of ‘dancing lady’, the interchanged usage of the term ‘takshaka’ for carpenter in present times while it was used for architects in the past.