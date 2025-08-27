Chennai corporation allows Pulianthope ration shop shift to night shelter

CHENNAI: Amid objections, Mayor R Priya approved a resolution permitting the allocation of a GCC-owned building in Shivaraj Nagar, Pulianthope, for an Amudham ration shop currently operating from a private building on Bolu Naicken Street.

Egmore MLA I Paranthaman had sought temporary occupancy for the ration shop, though the 1,077 sq ft building was originally planned as a night shelter.

While a zonal officer rejected the request, Paranthaman escalated the matter, following which the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation recommended sharing the premises—the ground floor for the ration shop and the first floor for the shelter. Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran approved the move, fixing rent at Rs 7,625 per month.

However, Ward 78 councillor C Velu opposed the decision, arguing the entire space was unnecessary, and housing the shelter on the first floor would inconvenience senior citizens and differently-abled persons.