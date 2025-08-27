GCC hires private consultant to track sanitary, waste-to-energy works

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to appoint private consultants to monitor the progress and efficiency of two sensitive projects - privatised solid waste management in two zones and the waste-to-energy (WtE) plant at Kodungaiyur - at a total cost of Rs 18.1 crore.

The privatised solid waste management in Zones 5 and 6 and the establishment and maintenance of the WtE plant in Kodungaiyur will now be monitored by Infra En (India) Private Ltd, a Chennai-based firm that mainly deals with construction equipment, for a period of five years and three years respectively.

Two resolutions to this effect were passed at the corporation council meeting on Tuesday.

According to the resolutions, the independent consultant will track the operations and progress of the bio-CNG plant and WtE in Kodungaiyur which has faced severe opposition from the residents in the area. The project was awarded to Delhi MWS solutions Ltd in March for a contact period of 25 years. Preparatory civil works have already begun.

The Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association will submit a petition to Mayor R Priya on August 28 against the continuation of the works, R Jayaraman, Ward 4 CPM councillor and the association’s general secretary told TNIE.