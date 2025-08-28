From Maharashtra to Madras: Bappa comes home

The narrow passageways of Sowcarpet — where one street bleeds into another, the aroma of ghee-laden sweets blends with spicy chaat, footpaths and roads blur, homes become an extension of retail outlets, and where conversations simultaneously flow in Tamil, Marwari, Marathi, Gujarati, and Hindi — is a maze that never completely untangles.

Every year, during most festivals, this neighbourhood opens up like a grand stage. Be it selling clay lamps during Deepavali and Karthigai Deepam, stars and lanterns during Christmas and New Year, or a stunning display of clothes during Navaratri. Sowcarpet is an intricate web of culture and society, uniting people in joy and devotion.

This week, for Vinayaga Chaturthi, the neighbourhood once again converged to welcome Bappa. Take a walk from NSC Bose Road to Mulla Sahib Street, and you will come across centres of celebration, and witness a place where friendship, festivity, and faith coincide with the everyday bustle of business and the commotion of shopping.