JICA aid for flood mitigation, water storage revival in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has drawn up a flood mitigation and water storage improvement plan with financial assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

WRD Superintending Engineer M Mahesh Nagarajan told TNIE that JICA’s support would be crucial to strengthening Chennai’s water infrastructure. “With JICA’s help, WRD will deepen 28 major tanks within city limits, including Porur, Ambattur, Kolathur and Korattur.

Though these tanks store water, their capacity has drastically reduced due to silt deposits. Preventing sewage from entering them is equally important. For this, we are planning inter-departmental discussions with the Corporation and Metro Water,” he said.

The initiative aims to both reduce inundation and meet future drinking water needs. “At present, Chennai requires about 1 tmcft of drinking water. Within a decade, this demand could double due to population growth and urbanisation.

Unless we enhance storage facilities now, the city will face severe shortages. Once the tanks are restored, they will serve as natural reservoirs, playing a vital role in flood management and water supply,” he added.

As part of the project, WRD has also proposed four straight-cut channels to improve water flow and reduce stagnation in the Buckingham Canal. JICA is expected to submit the detailed project report shortly. Meanwhile, under state funding, desilting work worth Rs 31 crore is underway in the central canal, aimed at easing waterlogging in low-lying areas.