Restroom renaissance: Beyond the ‘drama’

Last year, the musician Charli XCX mentioned in a video interview that she prefers to use male-designated public bathrooms because, well, there are usually no women there. She said: “I actually avoid the girls’ bathroom in clubs. I always just, like, sneak into the men’s because there’s no line and there’s no, like, drama… [There’s no] annoying, ‘Wah, he said that’, you know?” The comments have gone viral now for some reason, inviting a discussion about women and bathrooms.

Using a gents’ loo in a pinch is fine, and this is something many have done at some point (including, of course, accidentally), but Charli XCX’s comments are about women themselves — not the toilets designated for them. They’re about how women talk to each other, rather than just doing their business and getting back to the party. They’re about, well, women.

A public, female-designated bathroom is, first and foremost, a human right. In the Indian context, schools which don’t have proper sanitation facilities for girls have high dropout rates for this reason. Unsafe public restrooms increase the risk of sexual assault. Travel may be thwarted because of a lack of access. Ableism in design is a further, less gendered, inhibitor.