Tambaram Corporation to set up free dialysis centre at Ranganathapuram PHC

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation plans to set up a dialysis centre at the Ranganathapuram Primary Health Centre (PHC) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Residents in and around the area can avail treatment at the dialysis centre free of cost. The move is expected to ease the burden on patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Ranganathapuram PHC was chosen as it is well connected by public transport. Officials said the centre will house five to six dialysis machines and will be staffed with trained technicians and nursing assistants to ensure safe and efficient treatment.

“This initiative will help reduce patient fatigue, cut down travel time, and reduce expenses for families. It will also help address the rising demand-supply gap in dialysis services,” a senior corporation official said.

The unit is expected to provide state-of-the-art facilities in a clean and patient-friendly environment.

While the civic body will set up the building and medical equipment, it will be operated by an NGO, with no cost to the civic body. The idea was mooted by the mayor, corporation commissioner, and city health officer to help dialysis patients who have been travelling long distances for treatment, officials said.