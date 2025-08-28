Two arrested for robbing man lured via dating app in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Mylapore police arrested two men - Surya (19) and Mukesh alias Ajay (25) - on charges of luring a 23-year-old using a dating app, threatening him with a knife, forcing money transfer, and stealing his phone.

According to the police, the victim was called to North Mada Street past midnight on Sunday night, taken near a public toilet, and confronted by the duo, the police said.

They assaulted him, snatched his phone, transferred Rs 380 from his account, and further extorted Rs 1,000 by making him call a friend, while also recording a video to blackmail him if he reported the crime, the police said.

After he filed a complaint, a special team tracked down the suspects and seized the knife and phone used in the offence. Investigations revealed both were history-sheeters with multiple cases including robbery, narcotics, and sexual harassment. After interrogation, they were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody.

In April, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) had sought a ban on the dating app Grindr, as it was also being used by drug peddlers to sell methamphetamine.