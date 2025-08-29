Three more from Uttar Pradesh held for impersonation in recruitment exam

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai arrested three more accused - a railway junior engineer, a chief ticket supervisor, and a government school Hindi teacher – in connection with the National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR) Chennai recruitment scam, where impersonators wrote the MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) exam on behalf of candidates.

The police said that on Monday, Jay Shankar Prasad (34), a junior engineer at Chopan Railway Station, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested. On the same day, Arvind Kumar, chief commercial cum ticket supervisor at Bulandshahr Railway Station, and Dharmendra Kumar (32), a Hindi teacher at a primary school in Madanpur village, Firozabad district, were arrested, the police said. All were arrested for writing the MTS exam for candidates in exchange for money. They were sent to judicial custody.

The scam came to light after NITTTR Chennai conducted an internal review of the September 17, 2023, MTS recruitment exam, following suspicions of impersonation.

A complaint was filed by administrative officer Ramesh in June this year.

Six candidates were arrested in July for securing jobs through fraud.

