Two killed as doctor driving car ‘suffers seizure’ & rams bike in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a tragic road accident, a couple died after a car rammed into the bike they were travelling near Avadi on Thursday morning. The car, driven by a government doctor attached to a primary health centre in Soranchery, hit a centre median and overturned after the accident, the police said. The couple died on the spot. The police said that the doctor told them he suffered seizures and fell unconscious while driving. A case under sections 281, 106(i), and 125(b) of the BNS has been registered.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said the couple – A Ariuvarasan (41) and A Saranya (36) – were employed in different private firms and had twin sons, the police said. On Thursday morning, the duo was heading to their work on their two wheeler when the accident took place on the Avadi-Poonamallee Road, the police said. Only Arivarasan was wearing a helmet, the police said.