Checkmate with the champion

Beginnings in a classroom

Sharon was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (Type 2) in 2011, when she was two years old. When her classmates went out for sports, Sharon’s mother, Elizabeth Mammen Aby, handed her a chessboard. “I just knew the basics of chess and started playing with her to make her happy,” Elizabeth recalled. Sharon quickly outgrew her mother’s moves, and her father, Aby Mathew, took over, teaching her the tricks he knew.

As her interest deepened, the family sought professional coaching. Accessibility, however, was an immediate obstacle. Many training centres had no ramps or lifts. Carrying her wheelchair up staircases was not an option. Relief came in the form of Sunitha Jain, who agreed to coach Sharon at home. “She was the one who introduced me to tournaments,” Sharon said.

From then on, there was no turning back. Sharon began competing in local events, often against children without disabilities, and started winning prizes. A major turning point came when she encountered Woman International Master Jennitha Anto, a six-time world champion for physically disabled players. Jennitha not only became a role model but also her current coach.