Common hair trends that can damage your scalp

In today’s world of beauty trends and influencer culture, hair has become a way to show who you are by continuously styling, straightening, colouring, or pulling it back. But many don’t know that hair and scalp damage are increasing, even though the images and ponytails look great.

Here are hair trends that are hurting your scalp without you knowing it, and what you can do to fix the damage.

Heat styling: Curlers, straighteners & blow dryers

Using high-heat tools every day can make your hair weaker; they dry out the scalp and make your hair more likely to break. The heat from these tools takes away the natural oils, which makes your hair lose its flexibility and develop split ends. It can even induce traction alopecia, which is hair loss from too much stress over time.

The solution can be using cooler modes of the dryer, keep the dryer 15 cm away from the hair, keep moving to different sections of hair. Reduce the frequency of use of other heat styling devices.