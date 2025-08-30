Frames of feminine forces

A five-year artistic meditation on feminine energy culminates in ‘Ekaa: The One’, a multifaceted exhibition and festival by artist Beena Unnikrishnan. The event, underway at My Bungalow in Teynampet, presents her collection of 64 yogini paintings alongside wisdom talks, music, and sacred conversations.

“I worked in a lot of men-oriented industries, so I always thought I’m very masculine,” said Beena. “This journey has made me realise that it’s more of a feminine that was there with me.”

The exhibition aims to move beyond physical gender, exploring metaphysical energies. Beena believes success requires a balance of both masculine and feminine forces. “Mastering is about structure. As we are very emotional, we often don’t know how to put a structure for that. We need to manifest that structure in this world,” she explained. Her goal is that “even a girl or a boy should know that gender is just a physical concept.”