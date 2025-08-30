Traffic diversions in Besant Nagar over Annai Velankanni festival

CHENNAI: On the occasion of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Annai Velankanni Church in Besant Nagar, the grand flag hoisting ceremony was held on Friday and the festivities will continue till September 8. The following traffic diversion have been effected on Friday, Sunday, September 1, 7 and 8.

On Friday, several devotees could be seen walking to the church leading to an increase in the number of pedestrians in the area. This affected vehicular movement in Besant Nagar and led to congestions.

According to a release, vehicles coming from Thiru-Vi-Ka bridge, SV Patel Road intending to go to Besant Avenue towards Besant Nagar bus terminus are stopped at Aavin Park (ML Park). They will be allowed to use LB Road to reach their destination. The vehicles will not be allowed to ply towards Annai Velankanni Church from the junction of 7th Avenue and MG Road.

MTC buses from ML Park going towards Besant Nagar terminus through Besant Avenue will be diverted through LB Road. They will take a left to Shasthri Nagar 1st Avenue, turn right into Shasthri Nagar 1st Main Road, then turn left into MG Road, and once again turn left into Besant Nagar 1st Main Road to reach the terminus.

MTC buses going from Besant Nagar terminus towards Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar signal will be diverted through Besant Nagar 1st Avenue, Shasthri Nagar 1st Avenue then turn left to Shasthri Nagar 1st Main Road then take a right into MG Road to reach LB Road and proceed towards their destination.