Lorry topples, traffic takes hit on GST Road in Chennai

CHENNAI: Traffic on the GST Road between Tambaram and Pallavaram was thrown out of gear in the early hours of Saturday after a lorry overturned near Chromepet around 2 am.

According to police sources, the vehicle, which was transporting 35 tonnes of raw material for cement production from Andhra Pradesh to Pallavaram, rammed a roadside barrier and toppled. The driver, a 22-year-old man from North India, escaped with minor injuries.

Traffic police pressed four heavy-duty cranes into service to clear the lorry. Vehicles were diverted through alternative routes, leading to heavy congestion till 7 am.

According to the preliminary investigation the accident occurred as the driver was sleep-deprived, police added.