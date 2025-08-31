Residents of 26 fishing hamlets to hold stir against ‘Blue Flag’ project in Chennai

CHENNAI: Representatives from 26 fishing hamlets from Marina, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, and Uthandi have announced they will hold a protest at the Chennai Collectorate on September 9 against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) proposed Blue Flag beach projects in four places.

The decision was taken at a consultation meeting held on Saturday by the ‘Then Chennai Meenava Panchayat Sabai Kootu Amaippu Matrum Meenava Makkal Vazhvu Urimai Paadhukappu Orunginaippu Kuzhu’

The GCC has already implemented the first phase of the Blue Flag project at Marina near the swimming pool at a cost of Rs 6 crore, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on August 3. Following this, the civic body announced Phase 2 of the project at Marina, covering 30 acres from the Gandhi statue to Nochi Nagar on Loop road, alongside proposals for Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, and Uthandi.