Residents of 26 fishing hamlets to hold stir against ‘Blue Flag’ project in Chennai

CHENNAI: Representatives from 26 fishing hamlets from Marina, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, and Uthandi have announced they will hold a protest at the Chennai Collectorate on September 9 against the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) proposed Blue Flag beach projects in four places.
The decision was taken at a consultation meeting held on Saturday by the ‘Then Chennai Meenava Panchayat Sabai Kootu Amaippu Matrum Meenava Makkal Vazhvu Urimai Paadhukappu Orunginaippu Kuzhu’
The GCC has already implemented the first phase of the Blue Flag project at Marina near the swimming pool at a cost of Rs 6 crore, inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on August 3. Following this, the civic body announced Phase 2 of the project at Marina, covering 30 acres from the Gandhi statue to Nochi Nagar on Loop road, alongside proposals for Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, and Uthandi.
The fisherfolk argued that the initiative would restrict traditional fishing practices such as cast and seine netting, drying of fishes, and boat access. On Saturday, the community passed four resolutions - opposing the proposed 15km sea bridge from Lighthouse to Neelankarai which was announced in the assembly earlier this year, condemning the proposed Blue Flag projects without any consultation with the fisherfolk whose livelihoods will be affected, urging the government to frame a long-term residential plan for fishers under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 2019 rules, and forming a coordination committee of village panchayats from Triplicane to Nainarkuppam in Uthandi to escalate these issues to the chief minister.
“We are planning a protest on September 9 and will seek police permission on Monday,” said Karunakaran, a fisherman and representative from Thiruvanmiyur. “The Blue Flag project directly threatens our livelihood. The government failed to consult us before implementing such initiatives. It must be scrapped.”
The state has earmarked Rs 24 crore to develop six beaches, apart from Marina, across Tamil Nadu under the international eco-label, which focuses on clean water, safety, and sustainable beach management.