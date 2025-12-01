Blooming Thoughts: A magical world of words

‘Pink’, ‘Mango Rice’, ‘Flowers’ — anything “close to heart” becomes a thought to delve deeper into, a subject to ponder upon, for the little poet, Amara Jain. While this nine-year-old marvels at life’s little delights, she also peeks into her inner world — poetry lets her do that seamlessly. Her debut poetry collection, ‘Blooming Thoughts’, is a compilation of her unique perspectives — raw, colourful, fragmented, yet complete.
Amara has tried her hand at forms and structure too. Through amusing limericks, the flowy pattern of diamante poems, the rhythms of number poems, the fragments of acrostic poems, and the unexpected mix of spine poems, she has experimented with language itself. She mentions a fond acquaintance who encouraged her to try out these forms. While Amara’s initial attempts were about wrapping her head around the essence of these poems, later it became a familiar path of exploration. “I like writing songs, poems, and stories. It’s a way of expressing my emotions,” she says. Explaining about the writing process, she says thoughtfully, “It isn’t very easy for me to write, especially about something that I am not familiar with. It takes a while.”
From a warm personal touch to themes like her relationship with her mother and her love towards dogs, to unforgettable memories of cutting her long hair, Amara mentions the topics she picked to write about: “My hair, dogs, my mom, my school, our India, a good deed I did, the colour pink.” Donating her 28-inch hair was a deed that, she believes, had a deep impact on her life. She articulates the numerous emotions she experienced while chopping it off.
While some of her poems are about intimate emotions, many exude the inquisitiveness of a child who sees the world with awe, without any tint of bias.
Her recent trip to Japan, the flaps and flights of flamingos, the stories of blossoms — the book has bits and pieces from her memory and imagination.
Her mother Chetna, who has been a strong support system for Amara throughout her endeavours, expresses the joy of seeing her little one’s perceptions. Her everyday conversations with Amara make her realise that empathy and compassion aren’t taught, but kids just learn them by observing the world, simply by being a part of it. She believes in quietly being there for her daughter and letting her soak in what fascinates her the most.
This young animal lover, who is also the Winner of the 21st Century Emily Dickinson Award, wants to donate the proceeds to animal welfare. She says, “I want to donate the amount I get from the book to the animal shelter opposite my school.”
The book is published by Book Leaf Publishing.