Blooming Thoughts: A magical world of words

‘Pink’, ‘Mango Rice’, ‘Flowers’ — anything “close to heart” becomes a thought to delve deeper into, a subject to ponder upon, for the little poet, Amara Jain. While this nine-year-old marvels at life’s little delights, she also peeks into her inner world — poetry lets her do that seamlessly. Her debut poetry collection, ‘Blooming Thoughts’, is a compilation of her unique perspectives — raw, colourful, fragmented, yet complete.

Amara has tried her hand at forms and structure too. Through amusing limericks, the flowy pattern of diamante poems, the rhythms of number poems, the fragments of acrostic poems, and the unexpected mix of spine poems, she has experimented with language itself. She mentions a fond acquaintance who encouraged her to try out these forms. While Amara’s initial attempts were about wrapping her head around the essence of these poems, later it became a familiar path of exploration. “I like writing songs, poems, and stories. It’s a way of expressing my emotions,” she says. Explaining about the writing process, she says thoughtfully, “It isn’t very easy for me to write, especially about something that I am not familiar with. It takes a while.”

From a warm personal touch to themes like her relationship with her mother and her love towards dogs, to unforgettable memories of cutting her long hair, Amara mentions the topics she picked to write about: “My hair, dogs, my mom, my school, our India, a good deed I did, the colour pink.” Donating her 28-inch hair was a deed that, she believes, had a deep impact on her life. She articulates the numerous emotions she experienced while chopping it off.