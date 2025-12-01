Chennai Corporation issued 43.6K pet licences since August 2023

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has recorded 89,691 pet registrations on its portal as of Sunday and has so far issued 43,644 pet licences, according to official data.

As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline pet ownership in the city, the GCC on Sunday vaccinated 726 pets against rabies, implanted microchips, and issued licences to their owners across its six pet clinics located at Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, Kannammapet, Meenambakkam, and the animal birth control centre at Sholinganallur.

To regulate pet ownership, the GCC introduced an online licensing system in August 2023. To further speed up the process and ensure updated records of pet dogs, an enhanced online portal was launched by GCC Mayor R Priya on October 3, mandating anti-rabies vaccination and microchipping for pets to obtain license.

Officials said the intensified pet licensing and vaccination drive will continue until December 7, after which pet owners who fail to obtain a licence will face a fine of Rs 5,000.