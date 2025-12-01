Chennai man held for harassing woman for three years

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar was arrested on Saturday on charges of harassing a 25-year-old woman in Kolathur — both on social media and also turning up at her house — demanding that her parents give her hand in marriage.

Police seized the mobile phone he reportedly used to create a fake Facebook account and send obscene messages to her.

According to the Kolathur police, the two first became acquainted while working at a private firm in Guindy in 2022, where Ramesh (name changed) allegedly followed her, pressured her to accept his proposal, and continued to trouble her until the company removed him from service after she complained. He later resurfaced when she was working in Ayanavaram. Ramesh contacted her online under a false name, and argued with her parents at their home on Wednesday.

The police booked him under BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and remanded him in judicial custody on Saturday.