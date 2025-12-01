Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai gets moderate rainfall in last 24 hours; special medical camps arranged

CHENNAI: Parts of Chennai recorded light to moderate rainfall in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning, according to data from the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Integrated Command and Control Centre. The city received an average of 3cm rainfall during this period.

Ennore recorded the highest rainfall at 5.58cm, followed by Madhavaram (4.92cm) and Medavakkam Junction (4.4cm). Northern zones — including Thiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram — received between 2cm and 5cm, while southern neighbourhoods such as Adyar, Velachery, Pallikaranai and Sholinganallur logged around 3-3.7 cm.

The city did not witness any significant rainfall during the day on Sunday either, as the cyclone weakened into a depression in the evening.

A resident of Velachery said that while people here were fearful of Cyclone Ditwah, it did not bring the expected rainfall on Sunday.

To prevent the spread of monsoon-related diseases, 20 special medical camps were conducted on Sunday. Seven uprooted trees were cleared on priority basis. To ensure the swift removal of fallen trees during the cyclone, GCC had kept 457 tree-pruning machines on standby.

A release by GCC noted that 32,500 food packets were distributed to the public, most of them in the southern parts of the city, particularly in Adyar and Sholinganallur zones.

The stagnant water on Thiruvottiyur High Road was pumped out using high-capacity motors, followed by desilting of silt catchpits, the release added.

A total of 22,000 officials, engineers, workers, and sanitary workers were engaged in round-the-clock operations, the release said.