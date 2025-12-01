Ditwah fizzles out, light rain across Tamil Nadu today

CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm Ditwah weakened into a deep depression on Sunday evening as it inched northwards parallel to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline, bringing only negligible rainfall across most districts. The system, battling increasing wind shear and dry-air intrusion, lost much of its organised convection failing to deliver the rains it promised before.
Despite its weakening, Ditwah delivered very heavy rain across the coastal belts. Karaikal received the highest rainfall of 191 mm between Saturday morning 8:30 am till Sunday morning 5:30 am, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said. This was followed by Nagapattinam with 113 mm and Cuddalore with 96 mm. Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations received 28 mm of rainfall each.
However, the intensity of rainfall reduced sharply on Sunday. Between 8:30 am and 7:30 pm, the RMC, Chennai said Kodaikanal (Dindigul) received the highest of 14 mm rainfall, followed by Mahabalipuram (Chengalpattu) 14 mm, Cheyyur (Chengalpattu) 13.5 mm, and Mayiladuthurai 11.5 mm.
The deep depression lay centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. It was positioned about 90 km east of Cuddalore, 130 km northeast of Karaikal, 90 km east-southeast of Puducherry, and around 140 km south-southeast of Chennai.
The system is expected to continue moving nearly northwards through the night, staying close to the coastline but not crossing it. It is very likely to weaken further into a depression by Monday morning, by which time it will come within 20-40 km of the north TN-Puducherry coast.
IMD’s updated forecast indicates no significant rainfall activity from Monday. Only Tiruvallur district is likely to experience isolated heavy rain, while the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may see light to moderate rain at isolated places with occasional thunder and lightning.
Ready to stand by cyclone-hit Lanka, says Stalin
Expressing concern over the loss of lives due to cyclone Ditwah, CM MK Stalin on Sunday promised the people of Sri Lanka that Tamil Nadu is ready to stand by them at this hour of crisis and send assistance through the union government.
Stalin has directed chief secretary N Muruganandam to form a team to work in coordination with the centre for providing food, medicines and other essential items to Lanka. He also said steps have been taken via the Department of Welfare and Rehabilitation of Non-Resident Tamils to rescue travellers from TN stranded in Sri Lanka.