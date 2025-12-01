Ex-minister’s hand behind Karur stampede, says AIADMK leader Thambidurai

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader Thambidurai on Sunday alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the death of 41 people in Karur when TVK president Vijay campaigned there on September 27.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Thambidurai said the CBI is currently investigating who is responsible for the death of 41 people in Karur. “What we have heard is that the present government deliberately created a situation there, and that a former minister, whose name I do not wish to mention, intentionally conspired to create such a tragic condition in Karur so that no political party would be able to campaign there in future. We have heard that this conspiracy led to the deaths of 41 people,” he added.

Thambidurai said using an actor’s entry into politics as the pretext to deny permission for meetings and block parties like AIADMK is against democratic norms.

“Therefore, in the forthcoming election, the Election Commission must ensure that all opposition parties can campaign on an equal footing with the ruling party in Tamil Nadu,” he added.