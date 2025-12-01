From Jasmine to Kanakambaram: How flowers in Chennai reveal caste, class divides

As the morning light filters through the doorway of Sujatha’s puja room in central Chennai, she kneels before the altar, arranging fresh malli buds and tulsi leaves with practised hands. Saraswati receives the first strand, followed by Kubera, Mahalakshmi, Vinayagar, and Perumal. Each deity has its place and preference. After gods are pleased, the remnant flowers go in her own hair.

She favours the white flowers. But there are flowers she will never wear. The bold orange kanakambaram, for instance, vivid against dark hair, lasting longer than the expensive whites that fade by afternoon. She has never worn it. Not once. “They say some flowers suit ‘decent girls’ and some make you look ‘local’,” Sujatha says. “If you wear white jasmine or mullai, you are seen as respectable. If you wear kanakambaram, you are labelled ‘lower class’.” A lesson taught since her childhood.

In another part of the city, writer Shalin Maria Lawrence wears her flowers differently. Three mozham minimum, long, fragrant, and abundant. “I cannot wear just one or two mozham. I need three or more, very long.”