One more sanitary staff on indefinite hunger strike admitted to government hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: Bharathi, one of the four sanitary workers on an indefinite hunger strike demanding reinstatement of their jobs under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Sunday after her health deteriorated. She had been fasting for 14 days.

Earlier, Jenova, another protester, was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on Saturday and remains under observation.

Speaking to TNIE, LTUC state secretary K Suresh said, “The workers have been fasting for the last 14 days, but not a single corporation official has met them or responded to their demands. Bharathi allegedly had a thyroid condition and had been fasting without informing the association. She had not taken sufficient medical supplements, which led to giddiness and severe stomach pain. She was first taken to KMC on Sunday morning and later shifted to RGGGH, considering her condition.”

Two other workers - Vasanthi and Geetha - continue their fast. With Vasanthi’s health also worsening, the association said it is considering replacing the current group of protesters with four other workers by Monday. The workers urged the CM, to intervene immediately.