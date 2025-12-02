Dispatch: 'My favourite TV show this year is actually a video game'

When Robert Robertson the IIIrd loses the “spark” that made him Mechaman, he becomes an emergency dispatcher for superheroes at a Los Angeles-based superhero company. I immediately felt sympathetic to his very sad story, and was rooting for him to be good at his new job. It should have been a piece of cake for him. He can hack into systems and cameras to help out the superheroes that are dispatched to locations, and has the sense and understanding to send out the right hero for the situation. But he’s been assigned to manage the worst possible team of heroes. They’re a group of rehabilitated minor villains who were lumped together for being bottom-of-the-table performers. They don’t want to listen to Robert. In fact, they actively want Robert to fail. They aren’t concerned about LA’s suffering citizens, and the last thing on their mind is doing a good day’s work.

All of this is about ‘Dispatch’, an episodic videogame about Robert’s life post Mechaman.

‘Dispatch’ is a dialogue and story-centric game, very reminiscent of TellTale games before the studio closed. If you aren’t familiar with those games, the easiest way to explain ‘Dispatch’ is by saying that you could easily confuse this for being a slightly more interactive version of a TV show. But there’s far more that this does that a show wouldn’t bother with. For starters, it allows a deeper exploration of relationships in the game. I loved how the game navigated Robert’s approach towards gaining the respect and loyalty of his team. I also liked how much it allowed Robert to get closer to certain characters, a level of autonomy which isn’t very typical of dialogue-based games. I also found the tiny story arc with Waterboy quite interesting. While technically having competent “hero” skills (i.e., he can vomit water at will), Waterboy is uncharismatic and is a kind of loser through the first few episodes. Eventually, through Robert, I made the ‘decision’ to hire Waterboy into the team, to give him a shot at success.