Chennai

Operational issues disrupt six IndiGo services at Chennai airport

Flight 6E0705 from Kochi, was withdrawn from schedule shortly before its planned service to Chennai.
Departures were more significantly affected, with five flights scrubbed through the morning peak from Chennai.
Departures were more significantly affected, with five flights scrubbed through the morning peak from Chennai.File Photo | PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Flight operations at Chennai airport were partially disrupted on Tuesday, with six IndiGo services cancelled due to operational reasons, according to Chennai Airport sources.

Flight 6E0705 from Kochi, was withdrawn from schedule shortly before its planned service to Chennai.

Departures were more significantly affected, with five flights scrubbed through the morning peak from Chennai. Services to Guwahati (6E6312, 5:30 am), Bhubaneswar (6E0288, 5:50 am), Jaipur (6E6213, 6:45 am), Mumbai (6E6746, 7:15 am) and Kochi (6E0704, 9:20 am) were cancelled.

Airport officials said the disruptions were isolated to IndiGo and were not linked to weather or infrastructure constraints. Normal operations continued on other routes.

Chennai airport
flights cancelled
Indigo airline

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com