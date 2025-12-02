Passengers walk through tunnel as Chennai Metro train stalls between stations due to glitch

CHENNAI: A technical fault on Chennai Metro’s underground corridor briefly disrupted early-morning services on Tuesday, after a train stalled between High Court and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central stations.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) said passengers were safely evacuated from the halted train in the tunnel section, and the rake was withdrawn from service.

“Due to a technical issue, the Metro train halted between the High Court station and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro Station. Immediate evacuation was done, and the train was promptly withdrawn from the line,” the Chennai Metro Rail said in a release.

The disruption occurred before the morning rush and normal operations on the underground stretch were restored by 6.20am, a release stated.

Videos from the scene show commuters gripping handrails and peering out to figure out what had happened. After about 10 minutes of being stranded, an announcement instructed passengers to walk roughly 500 meters to the nearby High Court station. In another clip, people are seen forming a queue and making their way through the tunnel.