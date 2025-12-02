Plea against constructions on OSR land at TAISHA-II in Chennai

CHENNAI: Justice V Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to the respondents including the Tamil Nadu All India Service Housing Association-II to file reply to a petition seeking to restore the OSR land in the residential complex at Natesan Nagar West in Virugambakkam, Chennai, by removing the constructions made on an area measuring 2743.17 sq m.

The judge granted three weeks for them to file the reply. The petition was filed by V Jaishankar of Chennai who owns a flat in the complex. He prayed for the court to issue a direction to the CMDA and the commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation to demolish the constructions put up on the OSR land in the TAISHA-II residential complex, with 570 multi-storied flats.

The petitioner said the project, as per original approved plan and scheme of development and construction, disclosed the basic common amenities only and did not include any additional amenities like clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, shuttle court and squash court. He said that such illegal construction on OSR land is liable to be demolished as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971.