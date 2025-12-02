Science and spirituality: In the world of Anand Neelakantan’s Mahishasura

This book was five years in the making and one of your toughest. Could you walk us through the journey of writing it?

This book demanded a level of synthesis I had never attempted before. On one hand, I had vast mythological material — Devi traditions, the flood narratives in the Matsya Purana, and the multi-layered world of devas and asuras. On the other, I had folkloric memories of

Kumarikandam, the archaic rhythms of Sangam poetry, and the haunting idea of a continent swallowed by the sea. To bring these together, I had to travel not physically but imaginatively. I spent years reading about prehistoric migrations, sea-level changes, archaeo-genetics, and the evolution of early human societies. At the same time, I immersed myself in philosophical debates about the nature of reality, Artificial Intelligence, and the possibility that consciousness might be the fundamental currency of the universe.

There were days the task felt overwhelming. How does one write a story that spans cosmic timelines and intimate human emotions? How does one keep the reader rooted in characters while discussing worlds within worlds? And how to write it in an engaging way that would appeal to the modern reader without bombarding them with research material? How to tell an interesting story simple enough to make the reader grasp the complexity of what I was attempting to say? All these made this project the toughest and riskiest one I have done so far. The breakthrough came when I realised that if I treated the entire universe as a simulation — as the Upanishads hinted and as modern science proposes — everything could coexist naturally.

After that, the novel took shape as the story of a civilisation struggling not only against physical destruction but against the collapse of meaning itself. That emotional core is what carried me through five long years.