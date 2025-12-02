Two persons with disabilities nominated to Chennai corporation council

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran on Monday handed over nomination certificates to Balaji and Jhansi Uma, formally inducting them as nominated disabled members of the city corporation council.

The appointments come as part of the state government’s initiative to ensure representation for persons with disabilities in local governance. Earlier, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the voices of the disabled persons must be included in decision-making within local bodies and introduced bills in April to nominate PwDs to all local bodies across the state.

This led to an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, through Act 30 of 2025, enabling such nominations.