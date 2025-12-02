Two women staff of private firm die as van, government bus collide near TN's Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two women, working at a private firm at an industrial estate in Alathur in Chengalpattu, were killed on the spot when a TNSTC bus collided head on with the minivan in which they were travelling near Kunnathur early on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as M Uma (40) and S Banu (24) of Keelarkollai village in Thirukazhukundram taluk of Chengalpattu district. The ill-fated van, engaged by their company for transporting the workers, was carrying around 15 workers of the firm at the time. The other persons in the van sustained injuries, but their condition is stable, the police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am when the TNSTC bus operating on the Chennai-Puducherry route with nearly 50 passengers on board crashed into the minivan coming from the opposite direction.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He also announced assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained severe injuries and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries. He instructed officials to release the amount swiftly.

The police said the bus allegedly took a sudden turn that led to the collision. Those injured were taken to Chengalpattu Government General Hospital, the government hospital in Pooncheri and a private hospital, a release from the government said.

A case has been registered against the TNSTC bus driver, Alex (37), for negligent driving. Further investigation is under way.