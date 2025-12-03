Chennai doctors perform mid-air rescue, save crew member from severe allergic shock

CHENNAI: Two senior doctors saved a crew member who developed an anaphylactic shock on an international flight on Monday. The health condition is a potentially life threatening severe allergic reaction that can be caused by certain food items, latex, insects or medications.

According to a release by MGM Healthcare Hospital, the incident happened when doctors M Gopinathan and Sudharshan Balaji, who work at the hospital, were on board an Etihad Airways flight from Addis Ababa to Abu Dhabi. They were returning to India after a medical camp in Ethiopia.

Around 40 minutes after take off, a young crew member developed a severe anaphylactic shock. His condition quickly deteriorated with zero air entry into his lungs and oxygen saturation dropping to 80%.

As the aircraft was already in the non-return zone, the doctors stepped in and initiated critical life saving measures, which included administration of steroids, bronchodilators to improve airway flow, and antihistamines to counter the allergic reaction. Continuous medical grade oxygen supply was also provided.

After nearly an hour of continuous resuscitation efforts, the crew member regained adequate lung ventilation. By the time the aircraft landed, he was stable and required only low-dose oxygen for added safety, the release added.