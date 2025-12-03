Chennai police nab trio for abduction, extortion in disputed land transaction

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested on Monday after a man who acted as a broker in a land deal, along with his accomplices, allegedly abducted and extorted a client.

On Sunday, Pachaiyappan (42), a driver, was abducted and assaulted at Neelankarai by a group led by his acquaintance Vetri, who allegedly tried to extort Rs 15 lakh from him.

According to the Neelankarai police, Pachaiyappan had returned from Tiruporur Murugan Temple and was waiting outside an eatery when Vetri and others arrived in a car, forced him inside, and drove away. He was taken to an apartment in Poonamallee where he was beaten and threatened at knifepoint.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested Joseph (52) of Kottur, Deepak John (43) of Perambur, and Muthukumar (48) of RV Nagar, Jafferkhanpet. The police seized a car, an autorickshaw, a motorcycle, and the knife used in the crime.

Inquires revealed Vetri had earlier taken Rs 1 lakh advance for a land deal he arranged for Pachaiyappan in Vellore. Believed he had more money, they abducted Pachaiyappan. Vetri is yet to be nabbed. The arrested trio were remanded on Monday.