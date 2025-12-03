Despite pumping efforts, North Chennai struggles with persistent flooding after heavy rains

CHENNAI: With the city recording an average of 15.75 cm of rainfall in the 36-hour period from Monday morning till Tuesday evening, mainly concentrated in its northern parts, inundation persisted in many vulnerable areas in northern Chennai even as most parts saw a decline in water stagnation, mainly due to the deployment of high-capacity pumps by Greater Chennai Corporation.

The Ganesapuram subway in Vyasarpadi, which had become inaccessible since Monday due to inundation continued to remain so as of Tuesday evening even as rains subsided significantly during the day.

Many localities in Perambur, MKB Nagar and Vyasarpadi also remained waterlogged with water even entering houses in Sathyamoorthy Nagar and Ponnappan Street. The inundation continued despite full-fledged operation of several high-capacity pumps to evacuate the water, exposing inadequacies in sustainable, long-term solutions in these areas that get affected every year.

Residents in affected pockets in Sathyamoorthy Nagar said the power supply had been cut since Monday after water levels rose.

I Dhivya, a resident of Mullai Nagar, said shops nearby remained closed and residents had to wade through sewage-mixed stagnant water to buy essentials. Renuka, another resident, alleged that the area remained neglected and no one visited to deliver essentials like milk packets or water.

While Ganesapuram subway had neck-deep water on Tuesday, the Perambur BB road and approaching roads from Ganeshapuram were inundated.

In Vyasarpadi Ponnappan Street, residents were bailing out water from their houses as pumps were being operated to clear the streets.

The stench from continuous movement of garbage-laden trucks on the way to Kodungaiyur dumpyard added to the woes of residents. The residents get cut off from the city when the Ganeshapuram subway gets inundated.