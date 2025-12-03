Despite pumping efforts, North Chennai struggles with persistent flooding after heavy rains
CHENNAI: With the city recording an average of 15.75 cm of rainfall in the 36-hour period from Monday morning till Tuesday evening, mainly concentrated in its northern parts, inundation persisted in many vulnerable areas in northern Chennai even as most parts saw a decline in water stagnation, mainly due to the deployment of high-capacity pumps by Greater Chennai Corporation.
The Ganesapuram subway in Vyasarpadi, which had become inaccessible since Monday due to inundation continued to remain so as of Tuesday evening even as rains subsided significantly during the day.
Many localities in Perambur, MKB Nagar and Vyasarpadi also remained waterlogged with water even entering houses in Sathyamoorthy Nagar and Ponnappan Street. The inundation continued despite full-fledged operation of several high-capacity pumps to evacuate the water, exposing inadequacies in sustainable, long-term solutions in these areas that get affected every year.
Residents in affected pockets in Sathyamoorthy Nagar said the power supply had been cut since Monday after water levels rose.
I Dhivya, a resident of Mullai Nagar, said shops nearby remained closed and residents had to wade through sewage-mixed stagnant water to buy essentials. Renuka, another resident, alleged that the area remained neglected and no one visited to deliver essentials like milk packets or water.
While Ganesapuram subway had neck-deep water on Tuesday, the Perambur BB road and approaching roads from Ganeshapuram were inundated.
In Vyasarpadi Ponnappan Street, residents were bailing out water from their houses as pumps were being operated to clear the streets.
The stench from continuous movement of garbage-laden trucks on the way to Kodungaiyur dumpyard added to the woes of residents. The residents get cut off from the city when the Ganeshapuram subway gets inundated.
In Mullai Nagar, residents said that despite severe water stagnation every year, construction of new stormwater drains began only recently.
KP Anand from Vyasarpadi said that, after four years of being in power, the DMK government has initiated the works only last month. “This should have been their priority and the works should have been completed long ago,” he said.
He further said that desilting works on Captain Cotton Canal began only in August, with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launching the work. “The desilted waste from the canal was kept along the banks. Now, with the rains, they are finding their way back,” he alleged.
Most parts of Chennai remained free from inundation, barring some stretches in Kodambakkam and T Nagar, including Rangarajapuram Main Road and Corporation Colony Main Road.
In Rangarajapuram Main Road, where waterlogging remains an annual problem, GCC had deployed pumps. However, residents complained that the water was diverted to Corporation Colony Main Road, where it subsequently collected on a vacant private plot, inundating the adjoining road.
Harsha Koda of Federation of OMR Resident Associations alleged that OMR was in poor shape after three days of rain. Complaining of battered roads and water stagnation at many spots, he said water continued to collect in vacant plots and low-lying areas despite the government spending thousands of crores on stormwater drains.
Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi held a review meeting at the Ripon Buildings on Tuesday to assess the status of relief operations. He also inspected a few places to monitor ongoing relief efforts.