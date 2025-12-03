India boys make a smashing history

Ankur gave India an early lead by beating Hsu Hsien-Chia 3-2. Kuo Guan-Hong responded with a 3-1 win over Abhinandh to level the score. Priyanuj restored India’s advantage with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Lin Chin-Ting. Chinese Taipei forced a decider when Kuo defeated Ankur 3-0. However, Abhinandh rose to the occasion and sealed the tie with a commanding 3-0 win over Hsu, ensuring India’s place in the final. “I would say it’s a mix of both joy and a bit of heartbreak; however, we are certainly very happy and immensely proud that we are the first Indian team ever to reach a final at the World Youth Championships, which is a historic achievement. It was a surreal feeling to be standing on the podium with the Indian flag being hoisted. We all put in 100% effort and will surely try to go one step higher next time around,” Abhinandh told CE.

In the final against Japan, it was a battle of nerves and skill. “Playing the final was a great moment for all of us to start with, and it was certainly an intense, high-pressure experience from the first point. We fought for every point, but could feel the pressure building with each lost game. It was a tough, clinical performance from Japan, and we just couldn’t break through,” he shared.