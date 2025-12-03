Rs 200 crore WRD land retrieved in Chennai to be transformed into public park

CHENNAI: A Water Resources Department (WRD) land parcel worth Rs 200 crore in Sathya Nagar, Saidapet, encroached through illegal fencing by individuals, has been retrieved following coordinated action by the district administration and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Inspecting the cleared site, the Minister said the reclaimed land would soon be developed for public use. “A boundary wall, walkway, children’s park and restored water bodies will be created here. Work will begin shortly,” he said.

The minister said the state is prioritising waterbody restoration. As part of Adyar river rejuvenation, 226 hutments from Sathya Nagar have already been resettled.

Responding to queries on Cyclone Ditwah, he said Chennai remained largely safe despite heavy rain, and criticised opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for making claims without visiting the city.

“If he can point out any affected area, we will act immediately. Even during Cyclone Gaja, he visited only after a week,” he added.