Senior citizens make a master stroke at swim meet

Among them is 76-year-old Arun Krishnan, one of India’s oldest Ironman triathletes, who has competed in the Masters for over a decade. “I started swimming at the age of 13, when I was in the College of Engineering, Guindy. I used to participate in competitions. And then, I made it to the state-level competition in those days,” he recalls. From intercollegiate to national-level championship, it is his years of discipline, stamina, and personal rigour that have built his competitive spirit. “For the past 10 years, I have been swimming in various age categories. Starting from 60-65, to now 75-79,” he adds.

As a triathlete, swimming is an integral part of Arun’s training. “Swimming is something very essential, and I keep in touch with it,” he notes. His favourite is the 400m freestyle, where endurance, rhythm, and an almost meditative focus are prerequisites. He shares, “For longer distances like 400 metres, the idea is to keep on pushing right throughout. And you get into a nice rhythm. It is very blissful.” At this edition of the Masters, he walked away with two silvers in the 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle in the 75-79 category.