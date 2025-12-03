Senior citizens make a master stroke at swim meet

When the whistle blew, swimmers dove in, aiming to finish first. Among them, Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh, princess of Vijayanagaram, powered ahead with efficient strokes and flutter kicks to win gold in the 50m freestyle at the 21st National Masters Swim Meet in Hyderabad held between November 21 and 23. The 72-year-old won four medals in the women’s category: gold in 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, and silver in 100m freestyle.
At first glance, the Masters Swim Meet appears to be any other sporting event. But the story behind each splash is different. These athletes — aged 25 years and above — are individuals who returned to the water at a different phase in life, simply because they never stopped swimming.
Among them is 76-year-old Arun Krishnan, one of India’s oldest Ironman triathletes, who has competed in the Masters for over a decade. “I started swimming at the age of 13, when I was in the College of Engineering, Guindy. I used to participate in competitions. And then, I made it to the state-level competition in those days,” he recalls. From intercollegiate to national-level championship, it is his years of discipline, stamina, and personal rigour that have built his competitive spirit. “For the past 10 years, I have been swimming in various age categories. Starting from 60-65, to now 75-79,” he adds.
As a triathlete, swimming is an integral part of Arun’s training. “Swimming is something very essential, and I keep in touch with it,” he notes. His favourite is the 400m freestyle, where endurance, rhythm, and an almost meditative focus are prerequisites. He shares, “For longer distances like 400 metres, the idea is to keep on pushing right throughout. And you get into a nice rhythm. It is very blissful.” At this edition of the Masters, he walked away with two silvers in the 400m freestyle and 200m freestyle in the 75-79 category.
Hurdles and motivation
The win came at a moment when the lack of support laid bare the gaps in the system. “The Tamil Nadu government did not extend any support. When players from Karnataka and other states wore state jerseys in matching colours, we were the only people who didn’t,” he rues. What disappoints him more is the absence of a state-assembled Masters team. “I don’t think I have ever seen a Tamil Nadu state team. Sufficient importance is not given to the masters because we are not exactly going to bring laurels at a national-level meet.”
Arun presses for the government’s initiative to form a team. He wishes, “If we had a team, we could have secured several points and eventually won the championship.”
Despite these hurdles, the meet remains deeply motivating. Arun reflects on competitors who inspire him. “Most of the people who do well there are those who have been national champions. I have learned from the competitor who beat me, who won the gold this year. The person was a national champion about 40 years ago.”
Their longevity in the sport, he notes, is not accidental. “What I learnt is that these people keep in touch with the sport and remain fit. Some of them even work for the government and government organisations. And if they secure a victory at the Masters Meet, I think that helps them with their promotions.”
For Arun, the meet is also about health as much as medals. “It is essentially fitness and also helps in mental faculties. I have learned from doctors that aerobic exercises help in keeping oneself mentally alert right throughout.”
Grit and glory
With the same level of enthusiasm for fitness, Vidya added swimming as “another dimension to my fitness routine 15 years ago, and I found I was really enjoying it.” Her relationship with water began quite early. “From the age of four or five, I’ve been swimming. I grew up with a swimming pool at home, but I never used it for exercise, as I was a tennis player. Then, 10 years ago, we (from Madras Club) went for our first national Masters event in Bhopal.”
Since then, she has participated in eight national Masters competitions. The competitive and encouraging environment makes her want to return every year. “It’s highly inspiring because there are about 800 to 900 swimmers who come from all over India. It’s extraordinary,” she says. Vidya admits that each year she learns something new from her fellow players and levels up her game in each competition.
She celebrates the diversity among the swimmers. “A lot of these swimmers have come out of national events; some have represented India in international swimming events, a lot of sports quota students and job seekers, some of them are coaches, and then there are people, like me, who are recreational swimmers.”
Vidya’s practice sessions reflect her passion for the sport. Her workouts at the Madras Club involve swimming 80 lengths of the club pool, which is a 2km swim in freestyle and breaststroke. “At this point, I feel I am fitter today at 72 than I was when I was 30,” she says.
Along with Arun and Vidya, Venkataraman and Geetha Venkataraman from Tamil Nadu also participated. Their journey shows the true spirit of the Masters Meet. They not just strive for records, but the pursuit of possibilities. These participants in water find a version of themselves that is alive, fitter, and is learning throughout.