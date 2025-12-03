Take that middle partition to avoid hair loss

At first, it was just a hairstyle, a harmless act of imitation. A new heroine would arrive on screen, and overnight college corridors, wedding albums, and salons would echo her look. In the 1940s and 50s, women watched TR Rajakumari and Vyjayanthimala glide across the screen with their hair combed low, softly draped over the ears or hugging the cheek; and an entire generation adopted their style. In the late 90s and early 2000s, Simran and Jyothika made the side partition not just fashionable but aspirational. Their hair’s deep swoop, the feminine cascade, and the effortless glamour, made young women across Tamil Nadu position their combs exactly like those stars’. Now, in the 2020s, heroines and influencers have brought back the centre partition, both sharp and minimalistic, redefining symmetry and beauty.
But time has a way of revealing the quiet cost of beauty. What dermatologists today call traction alopecia is, in many cases, the result of years of repeated strain along the same partition line and the tightly braided or pulled back style, which was more than just fashion. It was cultural and societal reinforcement too as schools mandated tight braids and households insisted on tightly wound hair for “discipline”, for an unspoken rule is that loose hair is inappropriate or even rebellious.
Dr MK Chandhanah, a Doctor of Medicine in Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, says she has clinically noticed how these hair trends impact patterns of hair loss. “When a trend becomes widespread, we see a corresponding rise in temporal thinning and frontal hairline recession that aligns with how the style distributes tension. Social media also normalises these trends forcing young women to adopt them earlier and wear them for longer hours, increasing follicular stress, eventually leading to permanent hair loss if continued for a longer time,” she informs.
Millennials and early Gen Z, who once followed actors with deep side partitions, are now confronting receding hair along the very edges they styled so carefully. The new generation may favour the clean, straight centre part, but Dr Chandhanah warns that repeated stress along any single line, side or centre, can quietly weaken follicles over time. “Trends like ultra-sleek ponytails, micro-braids, high-tension buns, and middle-parted clean girl styles often lead to recurrent pulling on the same zones. This creates constant mechanical stress and over time, leads to irritation and inflammation due to which the hair shaft weakens, eventually causing traction alopecia,” she explains.
So, will this reduce the risk of traction alopecia? The answer is still no, Dr Chandhanah says, adding that the hairline, just like the temples and parting lines, is vulnerable as they have finer and more delicate hairs; and are also most commonly affected by traction hairstyles.
Dr Deepika Lunawat, dermatologist, Mahi Skin Hair & Laser Clinic, Chennai, says that she has been seeing more people with complaints of traction alopecia after Covid. “I believe that during Covid people were seeing themselves more on their screens, and were aware of their presentability. Many began noticing thinning of hairs and frontal hair recession, mostly caused by traction alopecia.”
The duration of wearing tight hairstyles, hair fragility, and the presence of inflammation are all determinants in concluding how reversible the condition is. Reversibility, the doctors add, depends entirely on whether scarring has set in, and behavioural changes such as reducing traction is enough for regrowth. But, once scarring occurs, the follicles are permanently destroyed. “In this stage, regrowth is limited, and patients often require medical interventions such as topical minoxidil, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), or in advanced cases, hair transplantation,” concludes Dr Chandhanah.
Tips to reduce traction from side or straight parting
Change the parting line frequently: Rotating between a middle part, left part, right part, or a soft zig-zag part helps distribute tension evenly. Keeping the same line daily creates chronic pulling on a narrow strip of follicles.
Avoid tightening the part with a comb: This can lead to micro-trauma. Instead, allow the part to fall naturally or create it gently with your fingers.
Switch to low-tension accessories: Instead of clips or pins that clamp tightly, use soft, cushioned clips.
Keep baby hairs free: Avoid brushing tiny frontal hairs into the parted section. These hairs are genetically thinner and get damaged first.
Plan rest days for the scalp: At least two to three days a week, wear styles that don’t rely on defined parting — like loose ponytails, soft updos, or letting the natural fall guide the division.
Watch for early warning signs: If the part is widening or the scalp becomes more visible along the same strip, that’s an early sign.