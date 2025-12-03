Take that middle partition to avoid hair loss

At first, it was just a hairstyle, a harmless act of imitation. A new heroine would arrive on screen, and overnight college corridors, wedding albums, and salons would echo her look. In the 1940s and 50s, women watched TR Rajakumari and Vyjayanthimala glide across the screen with their hair combed low, softly draped over the ears or hugging the cheek; and an entire generation adopted their style. In the late 90s and early 2000s, Simran and Jyothika made the side partition not just fashionable but aspirational. Their hair’s deep swoop, the feminine cascade, and the effortless glamour, made young women across Tamil Nadu position their combs exactly like those stars’. Now, in the 2020s, heroines and influencers have brought back the centre partition, both sharp and minimalistic, redefining symmetry and beauty.

But time has a way of revealing the quiet cost of beauty. What dermatologists today call traction alopecia is, in many cases, the result of years of repeated strain along the same partition line and the tightly braided or pulled back style, which was more than just fashion. It was cultural and societal reinforcement too as schools mandated tight braids and households insisted on tightly wound hair for “discipline”, for an unspoken rule is that loose hair is inappropriate or even rebellious.