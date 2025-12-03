Zesty serves

Ingredients:

For the cake:

Orange juice (fresh): ¾ cup

Vegetable oil: ½ cup

Eggs (room temperature): 4

All-purpose flour: 2 cups

Baking powder: 1 tbsp

White sugar: 1 ¼ cup

Carrot (grated): 1 cup

Orange zest: 1 tbsp

For the orange glaze (optional):

Orange juice: 2 tbsp

Icing sugar (powdered sugar): 1/3 cup

Orange zest: 2 tbsp

Method:

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Line a 22-cm (9-inch) round springform or cake pan with parchment paper and grease the sides with butter or nonstick spray. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until fluffy, using an electric whisk. Gradually, add the sugar and whisk again until well combined. Add the oil and orange juice to the egg mixture and whisk briefly. In a separate medium bowl, combine the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, and orange zest. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and whisk until just combined. Finally, stir in the grated carrots using a spatula. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and level the top. Bake for 45-50 minutes, or until a toothpick or skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.

To add the glaze: While the cake is baking, prepare the glaze by combining the orange juice, powdered sugar, and orange zest in a bowl. Stir well until smooth. As soon as the cake comes out of the oven, pour or brush the orange glaze evenly over the warm cake. Allow the cake to cool completely in the pan before transferring to a wire rack and serving.