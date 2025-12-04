A cup of warmth

Can a regular melted chocolate and milk/water mixed with a sweetener taste like a “warm hug in a mug”? The answer is yes. It is served in a pot and a cup at the city’s very own Nolita. Across its branches, the Hot Velvety Nutella hot chocolate is a hug. It is thick and creamy, with the goodness of hazelnuts, appealing to all audiences and served aesthetically for the perfect “Instagram picture”. Arunima, head of operations at Nolita, says, “Nutella hot chocolate tastes like liquid dessert, with just enough sweetness to keep you going back for one more sip.” She suggests, “One sip of the Hot Velvety Nutella paired with a bite of our flaky croissant pizza, a recent launch, takes you straight to a cosy heaven, total bliss every time.” Priced at Rs 325/- plus tax, you too can enjoy this sweet comfort at your homes by ordering from Swiggy and Zomato. If missed, “grab milk, cocoa, sugar, and a pinch of cinnamon, heat it up, give it a quick whisk, and boom, you have a cosy hot chocolate ready in minutes,” shares Arunima.