A cup of warmth
The last month of the year is here, and it brings with it rains and a pleasant weather. How about a cup of hot chocolate to enjoy the season? Chennai’s cafes have been stirring decadent happiness with cocoa for a few years now, and CE has made its list of spots you must visit for a quick pick-me-up.
Nolita
Can a regular melted chocolate and milk/water mixed with a sweetener taste like a “warm hug in a mug”? The answer is yes. It is served in a pot and a cup at the city’s very own Nolita. Across its branches, the Hot Velvety Nutella hot chocolate is a hug. It is thick and creamy, with the goodness of hazelnuts, appealing to all audiences and served aesthetically for the perfect “Instagram picture”. Arunima, head of operations at Nolita, says, “Nutella hot chocolate tastes like liquid dessert, with just enough sweetness to keep you going back for one more sip.” She suggests, “One sip of the Hot Velvety Nutella paired with a bite of our flaky croissant pizza, a recent launch, takes you straight to a cosy heaven, total bliss every time.” Priced at Rs 325/- plus tax, you too can enjoy this sweet comfort at your homes by ordering from Swiggy and Zomato. If missed, “grab milk, cocoa, sugar, and a pinch of cinnamon, heat it up, give it a quick whisk, and boom, you have a cosy hot chocolate ready in minutes,” shares Arunima.
Writer’s Cafe
Writer’s Cafe’s hot chocolate is made with Belgian dark chocolate, full-fat milk, and high-quality dairy cream. It’s served warm with fresh cream and a shortbread biscuit, for a truly indulgent experience. “It’s priced at Rs 165 plus tax, and we don’t offer delivery on Swiggy or Zomato as we believe it’s best enjoyed in the café. We don’t have a Christmas-special version this season — just our classic. For anyone making hot chocolate at home, we recommend using pure chocolate and full-fat milk for a rich, comforting cup,” shares Padu J, brand development manager, Writers Café.
Madras Interval
Chennai never sits out on a trend, especially when it is Insta-worthy. This winter, Chennaiites’ feeds are overflowing with New York City’s famous S’mores Hot Chocolate, brought to the city by Madras Interval in Teynampet. “We wanted to bring something that’s trending in New York to Chennai this Christmas. Chennai people love to catch onto trends, so we thought, why not bring the viral hot chocolate here?” says Mohanaraman, CEO of Madras Interval. Priced between Rs 250 and Rs 300, they offer different flavours of molten, glossy hot chocolate poured thick and slow, each cup crowned with a perfectly torched marshmallow ring that melts into the drink like snowfall meeting fire. The recipe was meticulously developed with the help of their chef, using imported ingredients and premium hotel-grade cocoa to closely replicate the viral New York experience.
Sandy’s Chocolate Laboratory
Sandy’s hot chocolate is their signature creation, crafted from a closely guarded recipe perfected over the years to deliver a rich, indulgent cup, a drink they take pride in introducing to Chennai’s hot chocolate culture. They offer five varieties of hot chocolate, each in milk, dark, or white chocolate options. Priced between Rs 320 and Rs 380 depending on your pick, it’s designed to offer premium quality at a fair rate. Unlike many cafés, Sandy’s does offer delivery on Swiggy and Zomato, so you can enjoy it from anywhere. This season, they’re also gearing up to reveal a Christmas-special hot chocolate, promising a festive twist to their beloved classic. For those making it at home, they recommend keeping it simple, equal parts cocoa powder, milk, and cream, gently heated and whisked for a smooth finish, with a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg for warmth. “For us, hot chocolate is more than a drink; it’s a tradition. We introduce a new version every Christmas and another in summer, so there’s always something exciting on the menu,” shares Adarsh Tripathi, manager, Sales and Marketing at Sandy’s Kitchen & Chocolate Laboratory.