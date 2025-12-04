Art on the brink

Another year ends. Another begins. Looking back at the year must be a mixed bag of emotions for athevast majority. Gathering up the months that comprised both tears and bliss, accolades and failures and to sift through them all, often becomes an annual ritual in the belief that we can step into the new year with lessons learnt. Unfortunately, we rarely try to address the silent killer within us all — Stress!

A holiday at the end of the year to a destination that fits into one’s budget is mandatory. Trekking, sightseeing, vacationing by the beach, looking up historical relics — you name it, and there would be a tourist operator with the right package for you. Once out there, wearing outfits that befit the surroundings, you indulge in every activity offered, for no trip on earth is ever planned to simply rest your tired soul. You fill your days to make the most of the vacation. You sincerely believe that you have done the needful for the stress that life puts you through everyday and then, come back all rejuvenated enough to take on the same stress. Nothing actually changes.

Artists, on the other hand, live the ideal stress-free life, you may falsely assume. For, isn’t art often recommended as a therapy to relax, to cure, and to pause amid your busy days? Artists must then be leading lives that are on eternal vacation mode. Nothing can be further from the truth. Art as a hobby may be calming indeed, but once adopted as a career, it is definitely as demanding as any other. Art history is replete with stories of burnouts consuming the lives and sanity of too many creative minds.