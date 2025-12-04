Art on the brink

Another year ends. Another begins. Looking back at the year must be a mixed bag of emotions for athevast majority. Gathering up the months that comprised both tears and bliss, accolades and failures and to sift through them all, often becomes an annual ritual in the belief that we can step into the new year with lessons learnt. Unfortunately, we rarely try to address the silent killer within us all — Stress!
A holiday at the end of the year to a destination that fits into one’s budget is mandatory. Trekking, sightseeing, vacationing by the beach, looking up historical relics — you name it, and there would be a tourist operator with the right package for you. Once out there, wearing outfits that befit the surroundings, you indulge in every activity offered, for no trip on earth is ever planned to simply rest your tired soul. You fill your days to make the most of the vacation. You sincerely believe that you have done the needful for the stress that life puts you through everyday and then, come back all rejuvenated enough to take on the same stress. Nothing actually changes.
Artists, on the other hand, live the ideal stress-free life, you may falsely assume. For, isn’t art often recommended as a therapy to relax, to cure, and to pause amid your busy days? Artists must then be leading lives that are on eternal vacation mode. Nothing can be further from the truth. Art as a hobby may be calming indeed, but once adopted as a career, it is definitely as demanding as any other. Art history is replete with stories of burnouts consuming the lives and sanity of too many creative minds.
‘The Scream’ is one of the most recognisable artworks in history. The creator of it also had moments of these terrifying screams erupting within him. In 1908, on the brink of exhaustion, Norwegian artist Edvard Munch had a nervous breakdown, which was attributed to stress and overwork. An intense creative drive that translated into 106 art exhibitions in 17 years, led to his mental collapse, along with alcohol abuse, which were short fixes for his weariness.
The world’s beloved artist, Vincent Van Gogh, may have left us a legacy of his bright sunflowers and starry nights, but his manic periods of painting, when he worked with such furious frenzy, ultimately led to depression and his early death by suicide. In recent years, the extremely talented and popular Japanese Manga artist, Kentaro Miura, died at the age of 54, due to a rare medical condition caused by hypertension.
The long hours of intense, meticulous work, often combined with impossible deadlines and an excess of creative energy, can prove to be more lethal at times than any corporate assignment. The solitary practice that art is, does not provide the comfort of having fellow workers alongside to help unwind or distract oneself. Stress is a frightening reality today. A vacation may be a temporary solution, but reorganising life with the emphasis on mental health is the only way forward. Let this be the resolution for the year that beckons us all!