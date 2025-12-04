Deadline for pet licence extended till December 14 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has extended the deadline for obtaining pet licences to December 14, after the recent rainfall in the city. As of Wednesday, a total of 91,711 pets have been registered on the GCC’s portal, and 45,916 licences have been issued.

The civic body had initially set November 23 as the deadline, but after facing criticism from pet owners over long queues at GCC pet clinics for microchipping and glitches in the portal, it was extended to December 7.

Now, in view of the rainfall caused by the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah, the deadline has been pushed further to December 14. Pet owners can visit any of the six GCC pet clinics located in Thiru-Vi-Ka nagar, Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, Kannamapet and Meenambakkam, and the animal birth control centre in Sholinganallur, for anti-rabies vaccination and microchipping, both mandatory for obtaining a licence.