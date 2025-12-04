Flats on Pallikaranai marsh: Madras HC to study ground truth report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday said it would take a decision on the public interest litigation petition filed by an AIADMK advocate against construction of a residential complex allegedly on the Pallikaranai marshland after perusing the report of the ground truthing exercise, which is aimed at determining the boundaries of the marshland.

Stating that the Supreme Court had directed undertaking ground truthing, the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan said, “We have asked for the report. If that report comes, we will decide what to be done on the matter.”

The bench said it has to balance both sides as “it cannot set its eyes to one side”, and so is awaiting the report. The petition — filed by advocate J Bezhnev — alleged that Brigade Enterprises Limited was given environmental clearance for constructing a high-rise residential building complex with four blocks in Perumbakkam village, on the Pallikaranai marshland, on January 20, 2025, by the state environment impact assessment authority. Within three days, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority issued permission for the construction.