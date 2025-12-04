GCC drops plan to privatise waste management in two zones

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the global tender floated for outsourcing solid waste management (SWM) operations in the Tondiarpet and Anna Nagar zones. The decision was taken to incorporate additional requirements that were missing from the original tender document, sources said.

Four contractors — AG Enviro Infra Projects Pvt Ltd, Delhi MSW Solutions Limited, Shj Environment Co LLC - Beeah, and Sumeet Facilities Limited — had submitted their bids as of November 28. However, the city corporation noted that both zones are among the city’s most densely populated areas having narrow interior streets, large commercial establishments, high-rise residential buildings, burial grounds, parks, and playgrounds, requiring high-quality cleanliness operations.

The GCC official sources said the corporation also received repeated requests from residents and elected representatives to include services such as burial ground maintenance, park upkeep, and playground management within the contractual scope, citing their direct impact on citizens’ daily lives. Claiming that the original tender document no longer aligns with current operational demands, sources said the GCC has thus decided to cancel it, and a new one with revised service components, updated financial estimates and enhanced work specifications will be issued.

The cancellation comes amid ongoing protests by sanitary workers in Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones against privatisation of solid waste operations in these zones.