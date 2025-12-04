Geetha Iyer’s ‘Miniature Giants’ weaves stories and science

Insects are the quiet, unsung heroes of biodiversity. They are small, and so they slip past our notice, but they have always been so vital in maintaining the balance in our ecosystem. While our attention gravitates toward majestic tigers, soaring birds, and towering trees, it is the tiny workers beneath our feet and above our heads who keep nature running like a well-oiled machine. They pollinate flowers, keep pests in check, and feed countless other creatures, forming the invisible scaffold that holds ecosystems together. To overlook insects is to overlook the very heartbeat of the world that hums, crawls, and flutters tirelessly to keep life thriving.
Understanding these very insects has, therefore, become not only important but endlessly demanding, and it is in pursuit of this challenge that Geetha Iyer, an author and independent consultant in education and environment, returns once again; now with her third book dedicated to unravelling the world of insects.
While her first book ‘Satpada, Our World of Insects’ is best described as a beginner’s handbook, her second, ‘The Weavers: The Curious World of Insects’ delved into the science of how they weave, and use silk in their lives. In her latest work, ‘Miniature Giants: Insect Stories Beyond the Ordinary,’ she says, she is batting for insects and their reputation.
The backyard of her home in the picturesque village of Suchindram, Kanniyakumari, doubles as a laboratory, where she spends hours observing insects and even the village itself, she says, becomes her natural field site. But her observations weren’t limited to Suchindram. She spent five years at the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve and Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary, and spent more years surveying moths and insects at Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and the Western Ghats. The book clubs her observations with discoveries by entomologists and scientists globally, but all weaved into simple and interesting stories.
Ahead of the book’s launch by the Madras Naturalists’ Society (MNS) on Friday, Geetha, also a life member of MNS, shares her concerns for the world of insects. Citing that the number of insects is fast declining, she hopes that the book will trigger healthy conversation. “If we want a healthy Earth, we need a healthy insect-friendly ecosystem,” she says. Geetha also believes that curiosity about insects grows when fear fades, and she uses familiar examples to dissolve misconceptions. “People fear bees and wasps because they sting. But why do bees leave their stings and die, while wasps and hornets don’t? Why does the pain linger in our memory?”
Experience, she adds, is the bridge between science and empathy. “If you know their behaviour, then you know how to protect yourself,” she says, recalling how she learned to remain still when surrounded by buzzing insects. “Wasps, hornets and bees see moving objects well but not still ones… slight movement can prove to be painful. These details lie in various scientific publications. I have simplified and converted them into story form, keeping science to a minimum.”
Beyond learning how to protect ourselves and appreciating these tiny creatures, the author believes we can even learn from them. “Across the book, my stories about them have tried to bring home the idea that insects are self-sufficient. They are so self-sufficient that scientists are discovering from their lives, technologies to solve many of the problems humans face,” she informs.
By reading her upcoming book, she hopes readers will walk away with a new understanding — that the world of insects cannot be reduced to the narrow labels of “harmful” and “beneficial” as taught in classrooms. Instead, she wants people to recognise them as partners in sustaining a healthy and balanced life.
For her, the responsibility remains unchanged: to draw attention to the indispensable role insects play in maintaining the well-being of the Earth. And as she writes in her book, “It is my belief that to protect the insects is to protect us humans and many other species from going extinct. Conservation of forests and wildlife will not fulfil its goals if we ignore insects and other invertebrates.”
The book, published by Penguin Viking, is available on Amazon. Priced at `458.99