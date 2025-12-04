A woman's bare words

Some of us have chosen or will choose marriage in our lifetimes, even knowing the data — the many scientific studies and even more headlines that indicate that life as a woman within heterosexual marriage can be extremely challenging. It would be foolish to make that choice so without understanding that the statistics paint a picture that our own personal love stories wish to contradict. The kinds of marriages we make, or break, depend on how we execute those contradictions. One can be hopeful, but it’s better to take such leaps of faith in a well-considered way. Navya Nanda’s grandmother clearly encourages her to do exactly that.

It is to the public’s benefit that she didn’t conceal her views behind the formulaic, PR-finessed lines that may have been expected of her.

It is generous of Bachchan, whose industry is based on illusions and whose stature in the world is one which begets constant scrutiny, to offer hard-won wisdom that flies in the face of not only the patriarchy but also the established norms of a life in the spotlight.

Those who pretend that marriage is easy, make other marriages harder. Those who don’t invite more authenticity into how they live their lives — and lead by example, not just serve as cautionary tales.